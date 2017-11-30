Code Yellow Lockdowns Lifted at 3 Sparks Schools as Police Seek Armed Robbers

Sparks Police say they have detained two suspects and are still looking for two others in connection with an armed robbery of a home in the area of Baring and Goldy.

The homeowner, John Moore, says he came home to find his home being burgled. According to him, the suspect's vehicle was parked inside the garage, into which they were trying to load a 1,000 pound gun safe. The homeowner rammed into the suspect's car to block them, but after the suspects pulled out a handgun with a laser sight and pointed it at his head, he moved his vehicle.

“Another one came out of the house and he had a gun handgun with a red -laser site on it, and he was going to get rid of my head and said I’m going to shoot you if you don’t move the car," said Moore.

The suspects took off in their car with police soon in chase. The chase ended with the suspects crashing into the back of a local tow-truck driver near Sparks Blvd and Baring.

"Next thing I hear is sirens behind me," said local tow truck driver John Ellis, "and I see the Lexus behind me try to squeeze in between me and another car and just rammed me."

The four men then exited the vehicle and ran. Police were able to apprehend two of the suspects but are still on the lookout for the other two.

The suspects are only described as African-American males, one of which may be wearing a red sweatshirt, and police say the suspects may be possibly armed.

Earlier, the Washoe County School District had placed three nearby schools on precautionary code yellow lockdowns - Reed High, and Katherine Dunn and Lena Juniper Elementary Schools

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.

We have a crew on scene right now and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.