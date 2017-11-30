Gardnerville's 'Chocolate Shoppe' Prepares for Holiday Shoppers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gardnerville's 'Chocolate Shoppe' Prepares for Holiday Shoppers

Posted: Updated:

The life of a brick and mortar small business owner can be difficult in a world seemingly dominated by online sales, but a Gardnerville business is doing something especially sweet to stand out this holiday shopping season.

“I think it's the experience when you come in as well as the flavor the variations, the cute things, the different things,” explained Chocolate Shoppe owner, Lynn Falcone. She is a chocolatier no doubt, and has become savvy during the six years owning her brick and mortar in Gardnerville.

“Everything has to be about the experience now or they buy online.”

And that experience is sweet samples and smells that give customers the warm and fuzzy feelings no website can rival, but the glee of giving doesn't go unshared. 

“When we handed you a peanut butter cup the expression on your face when you take a bite. This is so much more fun.”

They're online too sharing their festive fanfare both in person and internationally. They are working on sending packages to soldiers overseas. 

“We donate bags of chocolate so these soldiers who we are so proud of really enjoy the goodies that we send to them every holiday.”

The holiday season is crucial for her to build a following during the slower months.

The Chocolate Shoppe is located on Highway 395 in Gardnerville next to the Raley's Supermarket.

Click here for their website. 

