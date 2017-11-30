Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy Graduation Run

In honor of graduating from Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy, 24 graduates will be celebrating with a six mile victory run through town.

They will be running from the training center on Spectrum Boulevard in north Reno, past the Washoe County jail on Parr and then all the way to the Reno arch to take a picture before finishing at the the Peace Officer Memorial at Idlewild Park.

The cadets will have other police escorts so if you see the activity in the area, officials say you can stop and cheer them on.

In order to complete the academy, they must go through 800 hours of training, pass the Nevada Peace Officers' Standards and Training exam, and a physical fitness test.

The graduation ceremony will be Friday, December 1st at the Silver Legacy Casino at 10 a.m.