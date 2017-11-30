Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy Graduation Run - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy Graduation Run

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: KTVN News Courtesy: KTVN News

In honor of graduating from Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy, 24 graduates will be celebrating with a six mile victory run through town.

They will be running from the training center on Spectrum Boulevard in north Reno, past the Washoe County jail on Parr and then all the way to the Reno arch to take a picture before finishing at the the Peace Officer Memorial at Idlewild Park.

The cadets will have other police escorts so if you see the activity in the area, officials say you can stop and cheer them on.

In order to complete the academy, they must go through 800 hours of training, pass the Nevada Peace Officers' Standards and Training exam, and a physical fitness test.

The graduation ceremony will be Friday, December 1st at the Silver Legacy Casino at 10 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.