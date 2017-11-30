Someone 2 Know: Lauren Manniko

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month and in this week's Someone 2 Know we meet Lauren Manniko, a Reno teenager who has been living with the seizure disorder since she was three years old.

Now a high school senior, she is bound and determined to have the same experience all other teens do in their last year.

"Football games, basketball, all the events - the dances,” says Lauren about the things she’s been doing.

We caught up with the Nevada native one morning at Reno High School.

Lauren is soft spoken and doesn't draw a lot of attention to herself, but don't let her gentle side fool you! This teenager is a fighter. When she was 12, Lauren began her journey with medications for epilepsy.

Her mom Catherine says they are quite strong. "We've changed the meds repeatedly, so now she's on three and right now it's given her two years with no grand mal seizures."

But the severe side effects forced Lauren into online school since eighth grade. This fall, the teen decided to get back into the public school scene for her senior year and is taking it on all by herself.

"In the beginning, we were scared,” says Lauren’s dad, Dan. “We weren't sure how things were gonna go." Catherine can smile about it now. "She's gonna squeeze four years into high school - and, she's doing it.”

She's doing it very much on her own.

Because all her grade-school friends have already graduated, Lauren spends a lot of time by herself. No matter, Lauren is determined. "More believing in yourself and you can do it."

"She stepped into her fears and shown a lot of courage,” says dad proudly.

“She brings a positive energy and probably the greatest thing about Lauren is that she celebrates life,” says Reno High’s campus police officer, Lafayette Webb.

Connecting with adults on campus like Officer Webb helps Lauren navigate her day amidst the harsh social world of high school. And while fears of a possible seizure still exist, Lauren remains determined. “I want to walk across that stage and get my diploma and then go off to college."

And when she does - she will be missed.

"Seeing someone like Lauren enjoy life to the fullest, helps me to appreciate life to the fullest as well," says Webb.

Lauren is set to graduate this June. She has been seizure free for two years, but epilepsy is more common than you might think - 1 in 26 people will develop it in their lifetime. You can learn more about epilepsy here: https://www.epilepsy.com/