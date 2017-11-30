Oregon Armed Standoff Leader Released From Jail in Nevada

Sparks Police say they have detained two suspects and are still looking for two others in connection with an armed robbery in the area of Baring and Goldy.More >>
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect that lit a piece of furniture on fire in the Skyway at the Cal Neva Casino in downtown Reno.More >>
Stocks powered to new highs on Wall Street, giving the Dow Jones industrials their biggest gain since March and putting them past 24,000 points for the first time.More >>
An earthquake has jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.More >>
Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.More >>
Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years, with no signs of stopping. Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low- to middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in The Montage shooter incident as Lucas Stone, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after authorities entered his barricaded condo.More >>
Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.More >>
Sparks Police say they have detained two suspects and are still looking for two others in connection with an armed robbery in the area of Baring and Goldy.More >>
Residents of the Montage had mixed reactions to the shooting. One resident that lives eight floors up from the shooter's apartment says they felt when SWAT broke into the shooter's condo.More >>
