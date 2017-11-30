Oregon Armed Standoff Leader Released From Jail in Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Oregon Armed Standoff Leader Released From Jail in Nevada

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, Fox News Insider Courtesy: MGN, Fox News Insider
Courtesy: MGN, News 3 Courtesy: MGN, News 3

The leader of an occupation at an Oregon wildlife refuge last year has been released from U.S. custody during his Nevada trial over a 2014 armed standoff with U.S. agents near his father's ranch.

Ammon Bundy was greeted by family and cheering friends as he walked out of a federal courthouse in Las Vegas on Thursday. He has been behind bars for nearly two years and will now be under house arrest.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Bundy; his father, Cliven Bundy; and a co-defendant could be released from jail while they stand trial. They've been charged in the Nevada standoff that stopped a federal roundup of Bundy cattle from public land.

Cliven Bundy refused the offer. Another son, Ryan Bundy, already was living at a halfway house while serving as his own attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.