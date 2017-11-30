Businesses On Lock Down During Shooting

Local business around the Montage were put on lockdown during Tuesday's shooting, some of which even evacuated to a safer area.

Thai Corner Café and West 2nd Street Bar were put on lockdown and were told to remain indoors for the duration of the incident.

Police told people to get away from the windows, so many who were eating at Thai Corner Café, which sits on the corner Sierra St. and 2nd St., decided to finish their meals at the bar, since the two businesses are connected from the inside.

Bar manager for West Second Street Bar Russell Calen says he wasn't at the bar during the incident but called to see how everything was going. He called the incident "different" and heard about what was going on at the bar as it was happening.

"We had officers come in here and say everybody, 'do not go outside, stay inside,' which everybody complied to," said Calen.

The people at the restaurant and the bar were forced to stay inside, but Urban Market employees were told to lock up and get out.

President of Urban Market Denise Barcomb was alarmed to see an officer in a flak jacket with a rifle, but was relieved to learn he was checking to see if they were alright.

Barcomb says the police helped escort her and her staff through the 3rd Street Flats after locking the doors, closing the blinds and turning off all the lights.

Barcomb says, before Tuesday, they didn't really have a plan for a situation like this, but the police were so effective when helping, they feel comfortable with the drill.

"With the help of how the Reno PD walked my staff and us through this process," Barcomb said. "I don't think we'd do anything different."