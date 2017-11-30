Nevada Department of Public Safety Encouraging Background Checks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Department of Public Safety Encouraging Background Checks in Private Gun Transactions

Even though background checks are not being enforced for the sale of guns between private parties, the Nevada Department of Public Safety is encouraging gun sellers to have them done regardless. 

Private parties that would like a background check preformed can contact a federally-licensed firearm dealer, which they can do for free for exchanges between private parties. However, for those wishing to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, the $25 fee will remain in effect. 

