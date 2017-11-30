Nevada Rolls to (7-0) 98-68 Over Illinois State

In front of a program record 7,815 fans, the Nevada women’s basketball team battled No. 1 UConn to an 88-57 loss Tuesday night in Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack (3-3) had three players score in double figures, led by senior Teige Zeller’s 17 points and a team-high six rebounds.More >>
