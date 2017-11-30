Nevada Rolls to (7-0) 98-68 Over Illinois State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Rolls to (7-0) 98-68 Over Illinois State

Posted: Updated:

Associated Press

11/29/2017

RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin scored 21 points and Kendall Stephens added 19, and the duo made 11 3-pointers in a 98-68 victory over Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Martin was 6 of 8 from long range and Stephens made 5 of 10, and the Wolf Pack finished 14-of-29 shooting from beyond the arc. Nevada (7-0) made a program-record 17 3s in its 89-74 win against Pacific on Nov. 18, and is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season. Nevada opened the 1951-52 season 14-0.

Jordan Caroline added 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field for the Wolf Pack.

Phil Fayne scored 15 points to lead Illinois State (3-4). Milik Yarbrough had 14 points and made four 3-pointers. Keyshawn Evans chipped in 13 points with three 3s. The Redbirds made 24 field goals, 12 from long range, but missed seven free throws and were outrebounded 42-24.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.