Builders: Why Reno's New Housing is So Expensive

Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years with no signs of stopping.

Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low-to-middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.

Builders Association of Northern Nevada Executive Director Don Tatro said that builders are dealing with higher prices for land, labor, and materials. On top of that, the permitting process has gotten more expensive. So, building lower-cost housing could mean taking a loss for the developers.

"The cost to borrow money is more expensive," Tatro said. "The cost to build is more expensive. So at the end of the day, the product is going to be more expensive."

Tatro said it's now a two-year process to get permits for housing developments, and that delay adds to the cost. The permitting itself is also expensive, with a $40,000 minimum for a single-family home. That's before the actual building even happens.

Tatro also cited materials costs; lumber prices have gone up 20 percent since last year. And the shortage of labor following the gutting of the industry during the recession means the few remaining laborers can demand higher pay.

"They are trying to turn the engine back on," Tatro said. "We had the downturn, and everyone's gearing back up. Trying to bring labor back into the workforce has been extremely difficult."

Washoe County's current growing economy is presenting the exact opposite problem from what the construction industry faced following the recession: too many new projects and not enough people to build them. Tatro cited the loss of trade programs in high schools, like wood shop, adding to the problem. He said construction and building trades workers are aging and retiring. The average age for a plumber in America, for example, is 58, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

All of these factors, plus the memory of huge losses during the recession, are causing developers to move cautiously. So even in this era of growth, the number of building permits filed in Washoe County is still lower than it was pre-Recession.

But there is some good news. Tatro said he's seeing a spike in permits filed for multi-family developments, like apartment buildings.

In 2016 there were 1,131 permits filed for multi-family housing in Washoe County, compared to 1,988 for single family.

As of August 2017, there were already 1,724, actually outpacing the permits for single-family homes (1,282).

That, Tatro said, could bring rents and mortgages down.

"As you have new product come online, the top end now becomes the b-product," Tatro said. "And so you'll hopefully see the additional units, maybe at a higher cost, but it will lower the cost of the existing units."

And he said if you are looking for work, there's never been a better time to get into the construction industry. For information on being matched with a local construction company, you can email Don Tatro at DonT@TheBuilders.com.