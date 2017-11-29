Reno Police Identify Victim in Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Identify Victim in Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive



Reno Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive last month.

Police say 24-year-old Christian Gonzales died at Renown Regional Medical Center after the 7 p.m. shooting on November 28th. 

Police say the shooting is not gang-related. 

If you have any information, call Police at 775-334-2115 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous. A $2,500 reward is being offered.

