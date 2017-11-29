Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive

Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.

Police say the 7 p.m. shooting is not gang-related. 

Police say the unidentified victim died later at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Police say there's no immediate information on if there is a suspect, or suspects. 

If you have any information, call Police at 775-334-2115 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous. 

