Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive

Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.

Police say the 7 p.m. shooting is not gang-related.

Police say the unidentified victim died later at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Police say there's no immediate information on if there is a suspect, or suspects.

If you have any information, call Police at 775-334-2115 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.