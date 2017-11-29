How Local Police and Fire Agencies Respond to an Active Shooter - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

How Local Police and Fire Agencies Respond to an Active Shooter

Posted: Updated:

First responders train year-round to be ready for active-shooter situations. And while police do have a mental checklist of how to counteract the shooter, there's no specific protocol officers must follow since every active shooter situation is different and can change at a moment’s notice.

For the Reno Police Department, the goal is to secure the scene and save lives as quickly as they can. So on Tuesday night, when the threat of an active shooter became very real in Downtown Reno, the department dispatched as many officers as they could from all responding areas.

"We have members of the Reno Police Department S.W.A.T team working cooperatively with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office,” said Officer Tim Broadway. "We train regularly with our regional partners and as an agency to respond to situations like this."

Once officers arrive to an active shooter incident their first priority is to get civilians to a safe area. They then get victims to firefighters for medical assistance. Fortunately on Tuesday there were no casualties other than the suspect.

"If that incident had grown, of course, our involvement and our commitment would have grown with it, but there was limited exposure in terms of injury to citizens,” said Chief Dave Cochran with the Reno Fire Department.

Officers then work to secure the scene as quickly as they can. Deputy Chief Tom Robinson says saving lives is the top priority, even if it means matching force on force with the suspect.

"How to counter act the shooter without giving up tactics we look for positions of advantage, we start thinking about confronting the suspect,” said Robinson.

Since the shooter was stopped before he could hurt anyone, the fire department played a minimal role Tuesday night. However, their engines remained on scene Wednesday morning to help with the investigation and they'll always remain on standby, if and when their services are needed.

"We try to work hand and hand as much as possible so that we're familiar with each other’s tactics and strategies and if they need us we'll come and of course if we need them, we don't hesitate to call them as well,” said Cochran.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Builders: Why Reno's New Housing is So Expensive

    Builders: Why Reno's New Housing is So Expensive

    Thursday, November 30 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-11-30 06:24:16 GMT

    Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years, with no signs of stopping. Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low- to middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.

    More >>

    Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years, with no signs of stopping. Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low- to middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.

    More >>

  • Reno Police Release Identity of Montage Shooter

    Reno Police Release Identity of Montage Shooter

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:50 AM EST2017-11-30 15:50:44 GMT

    Police have identified the suspect in The Montage shooter incident as Lucas Stone, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after authorities entered his barricaded condo.

    More >>

    Police have identified the suspect in The Montage shooter incident as Lucas Stone, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after authorities entered his barricaded condo.

    More >>

  • Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive

    Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:51 AM EST2017-11-30 15:51:06 GMT

    Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.