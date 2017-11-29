Miguel Ribera Skate Park Opens

A ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the Miguel Ribera Skate Park in southeast Reno Wednesday.

"We know by far that our kids love an opportunity to express themselves through skateboarding," said Oscar Delgado, Reno City Council Member Ward 3. "Through biking, and whatever they can to stay active in our community. And that's one thing to make sure we tie together is health in communities and keeping those assets available for our communities."

The project cost a total of $694,400 and was funded by a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The American Ramp Company assisted staff in creating the all-concrete facility, which includes a 15-year warranty.