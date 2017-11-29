Miguel Ribera Skate Park Opens

The White House has a plan to fire Rex Tillerson as secretary of State and replace him with Mike Pompeo, the director of the CIA, within the next several weeks, according to The New York Times.More >>
Rep. John Conyers, the top Michigan Democrat who has been accused of harassing former female staff members, is in a Detroit hospital for a stress-related illness.More >>
For the past few months multiple public figures, such as Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer, have had women accuse them of sexual harassment in the workplace.More >>
Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in The Montage shooter incident as Lucas Stone, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after authorities entered his barricaded condo.More >>
Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years, with no signs of stopping. Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low- to middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.More >>
16-year-old Timothy Jones died in the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash on Kings Canyon Rd. The celebration of life is set to happen Monday at Calvary Chapel on Clearview Lane.More >>
Local business around the Montage were put on lockdown during Tuesday's shooting, some of which even evacuated to a safer area. Thai Corner Café and West 2nd Street Bar were put on lockdown and were told to remain indoors for the duration of the incident.More >>
