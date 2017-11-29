Reed High School Robotics Team Head to First Competition of Seas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reed High School Robotics Team Head to First Competition of Season

The Reed High School robotics team has been working hard for their first competition of the year. 

The name of this year's game is "relic recovery" and teams will design, build, and program their robots to complete tasks on a playing field to earn points.

The robotics team started four years ago and originally only had four students involved, but over the years the team has grown to more than 20 students.

The robotics team offers a fun and educational way for students to get hands-on training in computer programming, engineering and design by writing code for the robots and then building them. "We spend about 100 hours on these robots so personally it is a sense of accomplishment," says junior, Mackenzie Zappe.

During the competition the team is awarded points on not only what their robot can do but also how the team presents themselves. "They are judged on so much more than their ability to win a match, they are judged on their interview skills with judges their professionalism," says Leigh Metcalfe, a teacher at Reed.

But it is not just about winning for this team. "As long as I come out with a new knowledge I didn't have before I will be happy," says freshman, Anna Williams. 

The first competition is on November 29th from 4 to 7pm at Reed High School in the small gymnasium. 

