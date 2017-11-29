Garrison Keillor Says Fired Over Alleged Improper Behavior - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Garrison Keillor Says Fired Over Alleged Improper Behavior

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, Ryan Somma / CC BY 2.0 Courtesy: MGN, Ryan Somma / CC BY 2.0

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he says he was fired over "a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard."

He didn't give details of the allegation. Minnesota Public Radio didn't immediately respond to messages.

Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced "The Writer's Almanac" for syndication.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Builders: Why Reno's New Housing is So Expensive

    Builders: Why Reno's New Housing is So Expensive

    Thursday, November 30 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-11-30 06:24:16 GMT

    Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years, with no signs of stopping. Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low- to middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.

    More >>

    Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years, with no signs of stopping. Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low- to middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.

    More >>

  • Reno Police Release Identity of Montage Shooter

    Reno Police Release Identity of Montage Shooter

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:50 AM EST2017-11-30 15:50:44 GMT

    Police have identified the suspect in The Montage shooter incident as Lucas Stone, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after authorities entered his barricaded condo.

    More >>

    Police have identified the suspect in The Montage shooter incident as Lucas Stone, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after authorities entered his barricaded condo.

    More >>

  • Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive

    Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Selmi Drive

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:51 AM EST2017-11-30 15:51:06 GMT

    Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Reno Police say a 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive on Wednesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.