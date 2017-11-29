House to Vote on Mandatory Sexual Harassment Training

The House is scheduled to vote on adopting mandatory anti-sexual harassment training for all members and their staffs.

The vote comes amid a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct against lawmakers that has thrust the issue of gender hostility and discrimination on Capitol Hill squarely into the spotlight.

Democratic Rep. John Conyers, the longest serving member of the House, faces an ethics investigation over a settlement with a staffer who said she was sexually harassed, then fired in retaliation for rejecting advances.

Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota has been accused of harassment, and apologized.

Republican Rep. Joe Barton of Texas apologized after a nude photo of him surfaced on social media

A similar resolution for mandatory training unanimously passed in the Senate earlier this month.

