Proposed Wildcreek High School Project Sale Moves Forward

The Washoe County School District says the new proposed Wildcreek area high school project sale is moving forward.

During a concurrent meeting on Tuesday, a motion was passed to direct staff to draft an agreement for Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority to transfer ownership of the proposed site to the Washoe County School District.

Late last month, Washoe County School Board officials voted to approve a report on the site for the new high school at the Wildcreek Golf Course.

The property is owned by Washoe County and the RSCVA. The WCSD's Board of Trustees has previously voted to make a formal offer to purchase a portion of the land.

A recent due diligence report looked at several things including flooding, flight plans over the campus, and the total cost which will be almost $200 million. The report listed other possible sites, but the Board of Trustees picked at Wildcreek site as the most viable. That decision, has many local opponents disappointed. "To come in and destroy a public asset like that, well, it borders on criminal in our opinion," says Wesley Griffin, Chair of "Save Wildcreek".

The WCSD says the new school will provide some overcrowding relief at Spanish Springs High School.

The WCSD says this school needs to open in time for the 2021-2022 school year in order to avoid possible double sessions, where the District would essentially operate two high schools out of the same building.

