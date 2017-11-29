Washoe County School District Approves Wildcreek Site - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County School District Approves Wildcreek Site

On Tuesday, Washoe County School Board officials voted to approve a report on the site for a new high school at Wildcreek Golf Course, and will now move forward with buying the land there. 

The report looked at several things including flooding, flight plans over the campus, and the total cost which will be almost $200 million. The report listed other possible sites, but the Board of Trustees picked at Wildcreek site as the most viable. That decision, has many local opponents disappointed. "To come in and destroy a public asset like that, well, it borders on criminal in our opinion," says Wesley Griffin, Chair of "Save Wildcreek".

The community is invited to give input on the decision at a townhall meeting which will be held at Hug High School at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

To read previous coverage on this story, click here.

