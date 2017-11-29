Man Arrested, to be Charged in String of Tampa Murders

Washoe County School Board officials have voted to approve a report on the site for a new high school at Wildcreek Golf Course, and will now move forward with buying the land there.More >>
The University of Nevada Reno's longest-serving president, Dr. Joseph N. Crowley, has passed away at the age of 84.
An investigation is now underway after an active shooting turned into a hostage situation at The Montage in downtown Reno on Tuesday night.
Police have arrested a man and said they will charge him with murder in a string of killings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood.
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.
An investigation is now underway after an active shooting turned into a hostage situation at The Montage in downtown Reno on Tuesday night.
The University of Nevada Reno's longest-serving president, Dr. Joseph N. Crowley, has passed away at the age of 84.
Reno police arrested a suspect in the third-floor, boiler room of First Independent Bank after they crashed a stolen truck near Kietzke and Neil Rd.
He was sentenced to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release for one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
The Sparks Police Department needs your help in an ongoing homicide case.
