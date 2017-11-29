Matt Lauer Says He is Sorry to Anyone Hurt by Actions

Matt Lauer says he is "truly sorry" to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Lauer's former "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday's show, a day he was fired by NBC for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Lauer says in the statement: "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says "repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching" and says he's "committed to beginning that effort."

On Wednesday, Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

"We are deeply saddened by this turn of events," Lack wrote. "But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

On Twitter, President Donald Trump said, "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News."

Trump also alluded to potential misconduct by three other NBC News figures, while offering no details.

Natalie Morales, a former "Today" show colleague who left the show for "Access Hollywood" last year, said she was in shock about the story. She referred to stories that said she and Lauer had an affair, which they both denied.

"I have personally dealt with rumors in the past few years that were hurtful to me and to my family," she said. "They diminished my hard work. I've addressed these rumors head-on in the past. It's not the story today."

Another former "Today" host, Deborah Norville, said she was stunned by the news.

"As a journalist, it's upsetting to see another from our ranks caught up in these kinds of scandals. But as we've seen, no profession is immune," she said. "Sadly, I doubt if anyone will be surprised if there are similar headlines to come."

The news comes a week after CBS News fired "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct.

In other developments, former "Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor was cut loose by Minnesota Public Radio over an allegation of "inappropriate behavior." MPR gave no details, but the 75-year-old Keillor said he inadvertently put his hand on a woman's bare back in an attempt to console her.

(CBS News, The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)