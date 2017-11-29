Reed Alum Williams and UConn defeat Nevada in Front of a Record Number of Fans

In front of a program record 7,815 fans, the Nevada women’s basketball team battled No. 1 UConn to an 88-57 loss Tuesday night in Lawlor Events Center.

The Wolf Pack (3-3) had three players score in double figures, led by senior Teige Zeller’s 17 points and a team-high six rebounds. Sophomore Camariah King, who has been lights out from beyond the arc, notched 15 points, while senior Halie Bergman contributed 10. King knocked down 5-of-6 from the three-point line tonight and has hit 12 of her last 16 shots from downtown. Nevada, which entered the game ranked 12th in the nation in three-point shooting percentage, kept that stat up as it swished in 8-of-15 from long range.

The Huskies (6-0) got off to a flying start in the first quarter, seemingly unable to miss their shots. UConn hit 12-of-16 from the field in that period for a 75 percent shooting clip and quickly jumped out to a 31-12 lead. Nevada would not go away quietly though, inching closer and closer with its opponent as the game went on. The Pack closed the gap in the second, outscored just 22-14, and took a 27-point deficit into halftime, 53-26.

The second half was completely different than the first with the Pack more than holding its own against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Nevada led the third quarter battle for most of the period, knocking down 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in that span. The Pack and Huskies were deadlocked in the third, each scoring 18 points. Nevada’s second half surge continued into the fourth quarter where it had its best offensive showing of the game, connecting on 50 percent of its shots (6-of-12).

Overall in the second half, UConn outscored Nevada by just four points. The Wolf Pack forced the Huskies to commit 18 turnovers, one of its highest totals of the season, and hung with them in rebounding as UConn had the slight edge, 34-29. UConn’s Kia Nurse missed just once on the night and was perfect from long range, knocking down 8-of-8 to produce a game-high 27 points. Sparks native and Reed High School alum Gabby Williams added 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals for her team.

Nevada now heads out to Hawai’i to take part in the Maui Classic, hosted by Oregon State. The Wolf Pack will face No. 21 Oregon State on Friday and Montana State on Saturday.

Postgame notes

-Nevada set a program record for attendance with 7,815 fans inside Lawlor Events Center, besting the previous record of 4,801 set last season.

-The Wolf Pack caused 18 turnovers for the Huskies.

-Nevada senior T Moe moved to eighth in career assists at Nevada with four tonight.

-Nevada had three score in double figures, Teige Zeller (17), Camariah King (15) and Halie Bergman (10).

-Camariah King has now hit 12 of her last 16 attempts from beyond the arc after going 5-of-6 tonight.

-The Wolf Pack shot 50 percent in the fourth quarter and held UConn to its lowest of the game at 40 percent in that period.

-Nevada now heads to Maui to face another top 25 team in Oregon State this Friday.

-Tonight’s broadcast on CBS Sports Network was the first nationally televised game in Wolf Pack women’s basketball history.

-Tonight’s game was an inaugural matchup between Nevada and UConn.

