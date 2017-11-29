Former UNR President Joe Crowley Dead at 84

The University of Nevada Reno's longest-serving president, Dr. Joseph N. Crowley, has passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday.

His daughter Theresa Crowley confirmed the sad news with a Facebook post.

Dr. Crowley was hospitalized earlier this month with pneumonia.

The University says Dr. Joseph N. Crowley served as the University of Nevada, Reno president for a record-setting 23 years, from 1978 to 2001. When Crowley stepped down from the University presidency, he was the longest-serving president at a single institution among the nation's principal universities.

After he formally retired in January 2003, he then served for a year as interim president of San Jose University. Afterward, he returned to Nevada to teach on a part-time basis. He served as interim president from December 2005 to June 2006.

Crowley joined the University's political science faculty in January 1966.

Crowley leaves behind wife Joy, four children and seven grandchildren. All four of his children are University of Nevada, Reno graduates.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)