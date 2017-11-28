Police: Suspect Killed After Active Shooting in Downtown Reno

The University of Nevada Reno's longest-serving president, Dr. Joseph N. Crowley, has passed away at the age of 84.More >>
An investigation is now underway after an active shooting turned into a hostage situation at The Montage in downtown Reno on Tuesday night.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
The Supreme Court is signaling it could impose limits on the government's ability to track Americans' movements through collection of their cellphone information.More >>
Thirteen Nevada counties had road damage because of last winter's floods. But now they're all up and running -- and federal funding is going a long way to keep it that way.More >>
An investigation is now underway after an active shooting turned into a hostage situation at The Montage in downtown Reno on Tuesday night.More >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.More >>
In front of a program record 7,815 fans, the Nevada women’s basketball team battled No. 1 UConn to an 88-57 loss Tuesday night in Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack (3-3) had three players score in double figures, led by senior Teige Zeller’s 17 points and a team-high six rebounds.More >>
Police have arrested a man and said they will charge him with murder in a string of killings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood.More >>
The University of Nevada Reno's longest-serving president, Dr. Joseph N. Crowley, has passed away at the age of 84.More >>
