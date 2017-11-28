Police: Suspect Killed After Active Shooting in Downtown Reno

An investigation is now underway after an active shooting turned into a hostage situation at The Montage in downtown Reno on Tuesday night.

Police say a SWAT team descended on him while he was barricaded at The Montage, Reno Police Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told reporters. "In that entry, shots were exchanged, I shouldn't say exchanged, shots were fired by law (enforcement), at least I'm not sure if the suspect fired yet or not and that injury ended up being life-threatening and he has passed away."

Police say the suspect was initially taken into custody alive, but shortly thereafter, he died.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no continuing threat.

The gunman's name has not been released. Robinson described him only as a young adult.

One of the phone calls police received was from a woman inside the room with the suspect. As officers worked to contain the area, Reno Police negotiators responded and made contact with the suspect and woman.

"While he was shooting and reporting he was holding her against her will and wouldn't let her leave, so we were able to get in there and get her to safety," said Robinson.

Police say the Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol was enacted, and Sparks Police are leading the investigation.

Police evacuated surrounding condo units as a safety precaution during the incident.

Anastasia Biellser told us, "I was coming back from UNR and I got stopped by all these cops here and I've been parked here ever since and my friend is stuck inside. Unfortunately I haven't been able to get in contact with her. As I was sitting here waiting I did hear gunshots being fired."

One resident who lives across the street from The Montage says she saw everything from her window. "I could see the bullets hitting the street and sidewalks and hitting places, I'm glad I wasn't outside when it happened," says Stephanie Stavas, Ace Lodge resident.

Several law enforcement agencies responded including the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, University of Nevada, Reno, Police, Nevada Highway Patrol, and local FBI and ATF agents.

The Associated Press reports that public records showed that Stephen Paddock owned a unit at The Montage. Public records show he sold the property in December 2016. Police say Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino onto an outdoor concert below killing 58 people last month in Las Vegas.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)