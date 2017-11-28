Suspect Killed After Active Shooting in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspect Killed After Active Shooting in Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department says a suspect in an active shooting in downtown Reno is dead.

Officers say the shooter was killed when law enforcement breached a room at The Montage apartment complex. No other injuries were reported, and police say the threat to the area is over.

According to the residents at The Montage, they had been told to lock their doors and stay inside during the incident.

Police say 2nd Street, Sierra Street, Commercial Row, and adjacent side street are closed while they continue to investigate. The officer-involved shooting protocol has been enacted.

