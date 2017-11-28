Secret Witness Offers Reward for Info About Credit Card Theft

Secret Witness is now offering a cash reward in the amount of $750 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a Carson City vehicle burglary and credit card theft that took place Saturday.

The victim reported that property, including his firearm and credit cards, had been stolen from his vehicle parked at a business on Fairview Drive. The stolen credit card was used at a nearby Target later that day.

The female suspect who used the credit card is described as possibly being Asian, Hispanic or Native American. She was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and brown “UGG: style” boots.

If you know the identity of the suspects, in this case you can remain anonymous and claim a reward by providing the information to the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4900, on the Secret Witness website www.SecretWitness.com, or texting a tip to 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword SW.