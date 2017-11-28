Former Felon Sentenced to 108 Months in Prison

A judge sentenced former felon 31-year-old Kyle Howe to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release for one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Howe pleaded guilty to the charge as part of an agreement. Also as part of the agreement, Howe also admitted that on November 29, 2016 he rammed police vehicles in an attempt to avoid arrest.

When he was finally removed from his vehicle, a Smith & Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a switchblade, and approximately 4.5 grams of methamphetamine were found in his possession.