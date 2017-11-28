Former Felon Sentenced to 108 Months in Prison - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Former Felon Sentenced to 108 Months in Prison

Posted: Updated:

A judge sentenced former felon 31-year-old Kyle Howe to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release for one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Howe pleaded guilty to the charge as part of an agreement. Also as part of the agreement, Howe also admitted that on November 29, 2016 he rammed police vehicles in an attempt to avoid arrest.

When he was finally removed from his vehicle, a Smith & Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a switchblade, and approximately 4.5 grams of methamphetamine were found in his possession.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.