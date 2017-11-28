Former Felon Sentenced to 108 Months in Prison

The University of Nevada Reno's longest-serving president, Dr. Joseph N. Crowley, has passed away at the age of 84.More >>
In front of a program record 7,815 fans, the Nevada women’s basketball team battled No. 1 UConn to an 88-57 loss Tuesday night in Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack (3-3) had three players score in double figures, led by senior Teige Zeller’s 17 points and a team-high six rebounds.More >>
They're offering a $750 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a Carson City vehicle burglary and credit card theft that took place Saturday.More >>
He was sentenced to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release for one count of felon in possession of a firearm.More >>
The Sparks Police Department needs your help in an ongoing homicide case.More >>
Reno police arrested a suspect in the third-floor, boiler room of First Independent Bank after they crashed a stolen truck near Kietzke and Neil Rd.More >>
