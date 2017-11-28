The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Warns Public About Phone Scam - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Warns Public About Phone Scams

Posted: Updated:
KTVN Stock Photo KTVN Stock Photo

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam in which the scammers pose as WCSO officials asking for money. They’ve received increased reports of these incidents, the most recent one involving a man calling himself, “Sergeant Larry Clark.”

In these scams, victims are told they owe money for some reason related to the WCSO – outstanding warrants, failure to appear for jury duty, etc. They then demand payment from the victims.

Typically, with these types of scams, the scammer provides instructions that the payment should be submitted through an “eGift” cash card, pre-paid credit card, or similar payment to a specified account or name given by the caller.

Authorities say catching the scammers is a difficult task, as they use pre-paid phones and often call from outside of the jurisdiction where the crime occurs.

Anyone who has suffered a loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 328-3001 (option 7), file a report online at WashoeSheriff.com, or contact their local law enforcement agency.

