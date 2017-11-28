Man Rolls Stolen Truck in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Rolls Stolen Truck in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police arrested a suspect in connection with a truck theft that ended in a rollover crash near Neil Road and Kietzke.

Officers say the truck was a Ford, landscaping truck, which was stolen in the area of California and Arlington while the landscaping crew was working. The suspect then crashed the truck and ran up to the third floor of First Independent Bank to hide in a boiler room. Police arrested the suspect there. 

Southbound Kietzke has been closed for around an hour between Meadowood Mall Circle and Neil Road. There is currently not an estimated time of reopening.

 If you have any information about this incident, call police at 334-2677 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

