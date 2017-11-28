Sparks Police Seek Information in January Homicide Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Information in January Homicide Case

The Sparks Police Department needs your help in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police say 19-year-old Saul Garcia of Reno was found dead on January 21, 2017 near the 2600 block of Cygnet Circle. 

Police say Garcia's body was found after police responded to a call from a friend of Garcia’s saying they had been involved in a shooting.

They say an investigation revealed that two groups of people exchanged gunfire from separate cars.

Authorities have spent several weeks following leads, but have made no arrests, and now need your help. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. 

