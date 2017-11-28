Caltrans Says SR 89 Monitor Pass Reopens to Traffic - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Caltrans Says SR 89 Monitor Pass Reopens to Traffic

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Caltrans Courtesy: Caltrans

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reopened Monitor Pass (SR-89) Tuesday morning.

Ice, snow and debris removal work has been completed to ensure the traveling public’s safety. 

Caltrans reminds drivers to carry chains and to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Caltrans recommends carrying blankets, water, food, a shovel, gloves, a flashlight, and sand or kitty litter to provide traction in case your vehicle becomes stuck. 

For the latest highway information call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

