Local Man Stuck in Bali During Volcanic Eruption

The volcano on Mount Agung on the island of Bali in Indonesia continues to send out thick clouds of ash, smoke and gas with increasing intensity. Experts say a larger eruption is imminent and tourists are likely to be stranded for days including Reno man, Matt Holihan.

“Given it's a disaster it's kind of beautiful to kind of see it. It's a crazy phenomenon that's happening you don't think it's ever going to happen,” said Holihan.

Holihan is one of the tens of thousands of tourists stranded for a second day in Bali, one of the world's most popular resort islands. A volcano with a deadly history continues to erupt, spitting ash 2 1/2 miles high.

“We saw ash on cars piling up and a bunch of people wearing masks and stuff.”

He was scheduled to leave his backpacking trip Tuesday, but there is concern jet engines could choke on the thick volcanic ash moving across the island.

His plan is to head 12 hours to the airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, but lack of good communication has left him and others confused on what to do.

“The media, the government here haven't been very clear on next steps we should take so it’s kind of just a big question mark at the moment.”

If the airport doesn't open in the next day or two, he will join the thousands traveling hours by land and boat to other airports.

Officials upped the evacuation order. More than 100,000 people living near the volcano are fleeing their homes.

“You're just praying for the people in those villages who are less fortunate than we are.”