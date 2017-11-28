President Trump After North Korea Launch: U.S. Will 'Take Care of It'

He was sentenced to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release for one count of felon in possession of a firearm.More >>
In the scams, a person poses as a WCSO officer and demands payment over the phone for supposed debts owed to the WCSO.More >>
Reno police arrested a suspect in the third-floor, boiler room of First Independent Bank after they crashed a stolen truck near Kietzke and Neil Rd.More >>
The Sparks Police Department needs your help in an ongoing homicide case.More >>
It’s that time of year. As the mercury drops, the numbers on our thermostats go up - and usually so do our bills. NV Energy says there are ways to control those costs.More >>
Patients had to evacuate after a fire broke out inside a Renown hospital bathroom.More >>
There's a small chance that the employee had touched raw produce, but Trader Joe's has been given steps to prevent any further spread, and officials say it is very treatable and not life threatening.More >>
Reno police arrested a suspect in the third-floor, boiler room of First Independent Bank after they crashed a stolen truck near Kietzke and Neil Rd.More >>
It may be hard to believe, but 14 percent of American adults, about 32 million people, can't read. Lacking this basic skill makes success unlikely for many, but that is most definitely not the case for Sparks businessman Jay Thiessens.More >>
House Republicans are moving forward on legislation to expand gun owners' rights. It's the first measure since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.More >>
