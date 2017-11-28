Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen Boy - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen Boy

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 17-year-old runaway. Isaiah Henkel was last seen in his home in Carson City last Friday night. 

Henkel was last seen wearing a black and white shirt that says “California All-Star”, dark blue shorts and a black hat.  

Henkel is 5'4", weighs around 120 pounds, and has very short/shaved blond hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jessica Dickey at 775-283-7854 or Captain Humphrey at 775-283-7850 at the Carson City Sheriff's Office.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.