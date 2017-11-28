Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen Boy

The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 17-year-old runaway. Isaiah Henkel was last seen in his home in Carson City last Friday night.

Henkel was last seen wearing a black and white shirt that says “California All-Star”, dark blue shorts and a black hat.

Henkel is 5'4", weighs around 120 pounds, and has very short/shaved blond hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jessica Dickey at 775-283-7854 or Captain Humphrey at 775-283-7850 at the Carson City Sheriff's Office.