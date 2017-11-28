NDOT Announces Overnight I-80 Lane Closures in West Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Announces Overnight I-80 Lane Closures in West Reno

Drivers can expect some overnight lane closures on Interstate 80 this week as crews repair a roadside guardrail.

Eastbound I-80 near McCarran Boulevard will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

The eastbound on-ramp at McCarran will also be closed.

Detours will be available for drivers.

Updated state road conditions and construction information are available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing (775) 888-7000 before driving.

