Suspect Sought in Car Burglary, Credit Card Fraud Case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your helping identifying a woman in a car burglary and a credit card fraud investigation.

Deputies say a gun was stolen from a car in the parking lot of Fitness for 10 at 829 Fairview Drive in Carson City on Saturday. The victim’s stolen credit card was then used by a woman at the Target at 910 Jacks Valley Road in Douglas County that same day.

The suspect is described as possibly being Asian, Hispanic or Native American. The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and brown UGG style boots.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division would like to remind the public during this holiday season that vehicle burglaries increase. Parking at gyms or while shopping, use caution in leaving valuables inside vehicles. If possible do not leave anything of value inside your vehicle or hide your valuables or gifts. And remember to lock your car.

If you have any information, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 887-2677.