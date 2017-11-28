Giving Tuesday with Food Bank of Northern Nevada

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is celebrating Giving Tuesday by asking for donations for their School Pantry program.

In Washoe County 47% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch, the School Pantry programs helps these kids and their families have something to eat. Food Bank of Northern Nevada supports more than 20 school based pantries in the Washoe County School District, helping feed hundreds of individuals. "Children and students who may be in need but also their families and their siblings who may also not have enough to eat," explains Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing and Communications of Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

The Food Bank sponsors the school pantry program by giving food to the schools. By having this program families are able to head to their child's school and gather what they need in order to feed their family. These pantries are filled with non-perishable foods as well as fruits and vegetables, anything that can help keep these families out. "It gives them access to a lot healthier items than they may have access to, so it really is a great program," says Lantrip.

The Food Bank hopes to raise over $15,000 for this program today, you can donate: https://fbnn.org/