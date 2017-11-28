Fire Inside Renown Hospital Causes Patient Evacuations

Patients had to evacuate after a fire broke out inside a Renown hospital bathroom.

Reno Fire tells us that the motor inside a fluorescent light fixture overheated in a patients’ bathroom sparked the blaze around 3 a.m Tuesday.

Crews evacuated about 25 patients from the third floor of the Roseview Tower to another part of the wing.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, keeping the minimal damage to the bathroom only.