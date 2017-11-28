Bighorns Cruise Past the Warriors

Bighorns Release

11/27/2017

The Reno Bighorns (3-5) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (6-5) 117-112 Monday night at the Reno Events Center.

JaKarr Sampson recorded his second double-double of the season with 26 points, and 15 rebounds while David Stockton logged his second double-double of the season scoring 25 points and adding 10 assists. Sacramento Kings Two-Way Player Jack Cooley notched this third double-double of the season tallying 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Damion Lee paced the Warriors with 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists while Georges Niang logged a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The Warriors took an early 5-0 lead behind a triple from Lee before Reno responded with a 7-0 run to retake control of the lead. Reno held their advantage over the Warriors until the 2:17 mark when the Warriors went on a late run to have a one-point advantage on the Bighorns going into the second frame.

The teams played a back and forth battle in the second frame before the Warriors pulled away to lead the Bighorns by 11 on two separate occasions. Reno tightened the deficit to four points to make it a 57-53 game going into the locker room at the half.

Sampson recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds by halftime.

The teams kept the score close coming out of the break exchanging the lead five times in the first three minutes. Harrison sunk back-to-back triples to hold a 71-68 lead at the 8:24 mark. The Bighorns held the lead the entirety of the frame, extending their lead to as much as six.

Santa Cruz opened the fourth quarter with three points in under 30 seconds to cut the deficit to four at the 11:30 mark before Reno responded with an 8-0 run. The Bighorns kept the Warriors at bay, building their advantage to as many as 10 points to secure a 117-112 victory against Santa Cruz.

Reno will next travel to Erie, PA. to take on the BayHawks on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.