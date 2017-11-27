Trader Joe's Employee Diagnosed With Hepatitis A - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Trader Joe's Employee Diagnosed With Hepatitis A

The Washoe County Health District is reporting that a Trader Joe's Employee was recently diagnosed with Hepatitis A -- a contagious, very-treatable, non-life-threatening disease. While there is a small chance that the employee contacted raw produce as a checker or stocker, Trader Joe's has been given steps to prevent any further spread. That includes posting signs around the store explaining the circumstances. 

They say Trader Joe's has been very cooperative in the process, and that because of that cooperation, they say a full press release was not needed.

To see the CDC Hepatitis A page visit: https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm

