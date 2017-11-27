Protecting Yourself From Package-Stealing Grinches

'Tis the season for holiday cheer, gifts and, unfortunately, opportunistic thieves.

During the holiday season, especially with online deals like Cyber Monday, or even Black Friday, police routinely get calls for package thefts.

Typically, thieves strike during the middle of the day, when mail is going out and people are away from home at work. Often, especially during the holidays, the criminals will follow delivery trucks (FedEx, USPS, etc.) through neighborhoods--watch the carriers drop off packages, wait for them to leave and then steal the package left behind.

We spoke with Officer Tim Broadway, with the Reno Police Department, who suggested a few tips for online shoppers.

Use a delivery address other than your home, talk with your boss to see if they will let you have your packages delivered to your workplace.

Let your neighbors know if you're expecting a delivery--see if a trusted neighbor can keep your package safe for you while you are away.

If you're making multiple purchases, try to keep them on the same credit card. That way, if something is stolen, it is easier to keep track of the charges on one bill.

You can also choose to hold your letters and packages at the post office through their ' request hold mail service .' This is especially helpful if you expect to be out of town for a few days.

USPS also offers an 'informed delivery' option. Rendi Jones, with USPS, explains, "It's where they take pictures of every single first class piece that comes through. So that could be greeting cards, letters, it sends a picture straight to your email and it gives you a listing of all the pieces you should be expecting that day or the next business day."

You can also set up a P.O. Box at your local Post Office for a more secure delivery. Or, if you're buying from Amazon.com, try having your packages shipped to the new Amazon Lockers. There is one located inside of the Safeway on Vista Blvd. in Sparks and one inside Safeway on Mae Anne Ave. in Reno. Click here to learn more about them.