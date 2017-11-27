Reno's Airport Gets Big Boost From Online Shopping

December is expected to be a busy month for travel at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, but it could see a huge number of cargo as well. Cyber Monday kicks off what could be a busy month of online shopping, and a lot of those goods are shipped in and out of the airport.

"All those gifts that people are buying over the internet in this region are coming through here," Brian Kulpin, Airport Spokesperson said. "Last year was our record-breaking cargo year. 156 million pounds of cargo went through this airport, and we either hope to tie that or eclipse that this year."

An average of 13 million pounds of cargo are shipped through Reno's airport every month. That is expected to be much higher leading up to Christmas.

"We'll probably do 17-18 million pounds of cargo in December, alone, and that's all about logistics," Kulpin said. "It's all about this e-commerce, and we're hoping that business takes off in Reno."

Northern Nevada is seeing a surge of e-commerce come to the area. Businesses like Amazon, Zulily and Walmart have fulfillment centers and distribution centers. A lot of online products leave Reno and are sent around the country.

"As we look out to the east and we see the Tahoe-Reno Industrial park and the growth that's coming, it's going to be exciting to watch the airport's future," Kulpin said.

The airport is adding at least three more cargo flights per day for the next month, and is adding larger aircraft. Passenger airlines are also shipping more goods, known as belly cargo. Southwest Airlines makes up 52 percent of the airport's flights. The amount of freight has leveled off this year, after its volume tripled during the previous four years.

"Right there along with your suitcase, maybe goods for the US Postal Service that are being flown around on Southwest Airlines because of all the different cities they fly to out of our airport," Kulpin said.

The U.S. Postal Service ships many of its parcels on passenger aircraft. As online shopping increases, so does its volume. It has grown at least 10 percent for each of the last four years. Reno's post office is seeing 28 percent increase in parcel shipments since last year. Overall, the additional cargo is good news for the local economy.

"It adds jobs to the distribution centers, adds cargo employees even here at the airport," Kulpin said. "So, this is all about the economy."

The airport also expects more than four million passengers this year. That hasn't happened since 2005-2006.