Carson City's Crisis Pregnancy Center Expands Services to Dads

Carson City's only crisis pregnancy center has seen a drastic increase in demand to help unexpecting mothers get the resources they need. They have plans to expand their reach in the New Year.

Rachel Nowlain-Sisk and her six-month-old baby girl, Evelyn, share a similar smile. It wasn't exactly like this when Rachel first learned about her coming baby. Feeling scared and alone, Rachel found refuge at Life Choices in Carson City.

“It was terrifying finding out I was pregnant,” said Nowlain-Sisk. “And not having my family and friends close by, I panicked and called and came in and got to talk to people. They were so friendly.”

At Life Choices, women can discover all of their different options.

“What we like to do is empower women to make healthy life choices through education, medical services, and practical support,” said Kimberly Burchiel, Executive Director of Life Choices.

Everything is free from sonograms to counseling, classes, and clothes. In years past, Life Choices would average 30 or so clients a month. Now it’s closer to 150 per month. It’s an incredible need in the Carson community that is expanding to reach fathers in the New Year.

Nick Emery is the incoming executive director and told us he is excited to “be able to really help them [dads} feel equipped to be good leaders and influencers of that child's life.”

Life Choices has helped thousands of people like Rachel become strong parents with beautiful children, even when hope seemed to have run out.

“It's rewarding just to see women who don't think they can do this actually find they can do it,” said Burchiel.

Rachel wants to share a word of encouragement anyone looking for help. “Just know if you are struggling or scared there are people out there that can help you through it.”

Life Choices is holding their fall fundraiser Sunday, December 3, at the Carson City Community Center with a family friendly show starring comedian John Crist. Doors open at 6:30 and tickets are $10. Click here to get yours.