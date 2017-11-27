Nevada Volleyball: Shayla Hoeft Earns Honorable Mention Honors

Despite working through injury for a large portion of the year, Nevada volleyball’s Shayla Hoeft earned All-Mountain West honorable mention for the 2017 campaign.



“Shayla battled a serious injury and still did some great things for us this year,” head coach Lee Nelson said. “She was excellent as an attacker and very solid as a blocker. We’ll be looking to her to be one of our leaders both on and off the court and it’s exciting to think about what she’s capable of over the next two years.”



Hoeft averaged 3.11 kills per set in the season, a number that kept her in the top 10 in the conference almost all year. The Hawai’i native also hit over .300 for most of the season, another top 10 number. She also finished the season with 75 total blocks, proving to be a menace both offensively and defensively.



Hoeft also set a Nevada program record this year when she recorded 11 kills off just 13 attempts and no errors, resulting in a .846 hitting percentage.



Hoeft joins recent honorees Madison Foley, Madison Morell and Lyndsey Anderson from 2016.

(University of Nevada, Reno)

