Giants Manager Bochy Featured Speaker at 34th Dolan Baseball Dinner

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy will be the featured speaker at the 34th Bobby Dolan Baseball Dinner set for Thursday, January 18 at the Reno Ballroom. Joining Bochy will be best-selling author Kevin Freidberg.

Cost for the dinner is $200 per person with a table of 10 for $2,000. An early bird special of $175 per person with a table of 10 for $1,750 is available for those who purchase tickets before Dec. 15. VIP tickets are available for $300 with a table of 10 for $3,000, which includes a private reception with Bochy. For $50 you may sponsor a baseball student-athlete to attend the dinner. Please RSVP by Jan. 12 by calling 775-682-6901 or visit NevadaWolfPack.com/BaseballDinner.

The VIP reception begins at 4:30 p.m. Cocktails are set for 5:30 p.m. and the dinner will start at 6:30 p.m.

Bochy led the Giants to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He is the only manager to achieve 900-plus wins with the two different clubs – San Diego and San Francisco. His teams have advanced to eight postseasons and four World Series, three in San Francisco and once in San Diego. He is one of 10 managers to win at least three World Series titles and is just the fifth manager to win three World Series titles in five years.

His 1,853 wins is tops among active managers and is 15th in the history of MLB baseball. Bochy was named the 1996 National League Manager of the Year after leading the Padres to 91-71 record in his second season. Sporting News selected him as their NL Manager of the Year in 1996 and 1998.

In 1975 the Astros selected him 24th overall in the first round of the supplemental draft. A catcher, Bochy played nine seasons in MLB baseball with Houston, the New York Mets and San Diego from 1978-1987.

With over 850,000 copies sold worldwide, Dr. Freiberg’s award-winning books introduce you to gutsy, go-for-it leaders who err on the side of optimism and dare to dream big. The kind of people who fill a room with energy, draw the best out of others, and do what others say can’t be done. Over 2,000 companies in 60 industries across the globe have invited him to help prepare them for the threats and opportunities presented by market shifts and global trends.



His articles and interviews have been published in the Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor’s Business Daily, India’s Business Standard and Financial Times and Capital Business & Finance Magazine of Dubai. To a large degree, we are defined by the problems we seek to solve and the enemies we try to defeat.

