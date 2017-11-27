West Wendover Police: Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Teen Brothe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

West Wendover Police: Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Teen Brother

Posted: Updated:

Police in eastern Nevada say a man accidentally shot and killed his teenaged brother on Sunday night.

West Wendover Police responded to a home on Ash Street just after 7 p.m.

There, they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound who died on the scene.

Police say 21-year-old Ivan Lopez eventually returned to the home after admitting he accidentally shot his brother.

He's charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.