West Wendover Police: Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Teen Brother

Police in eastern Nevada say a man accidentally shot and killed his teenaged brother on Sunday night.

West Wendover Police responded to a home on Ash Street just after 7 p.m.

There, they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound who died on the scene.

Police say 21-year-old Ivan Lopez eventually returned to the home after admitting he accidentally shot his brother.

He's charged with involuntary manslaughter.