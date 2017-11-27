Greater Nevada Field Undergoing Several Renovations

The Greater Nevada Field is undergoing some renovations as crews remove old dirt and replace it with a new gravel layer, among other new details.

Additional drainage and new track material will also be added.

Fortunately though - the old dirt will not be wasted. It will be given to four different high schools for their baseball fields. "They are getting a great material and it is a local company and they are helping out so really for everyone it is a great situation," says Joe Hill, Director of Field Operations.

Greater Nevada Field says it would cost the high schools thousands of dollars to get that kind of dirt into their fields, so they are happy to be giving them this material for free in hopes to help make these high school fields better.

Greater Nevada Field says they are not just renovating because they want to, it is because they need to. This new renovation will help with flooding problems they have had in the past. "Players' safety is first and foremost and that is really going to allow that with proper drainage, and with overall business standpoint save us from a rainout when those pop up showers that like to happen here in Nevada," says Vice President, Andrew Daughetry.

The field renovations should be done by the end of this week.