Plumas County Deputies Arrest Portola Man on Drug-Related Charges

Plumas County Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ve arrested a Portola man on several drug-related charges.

Deputies say 50-year-old Charles Preston was arrested in Quincy last Wednesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and found methamphetamine, packaging, cash and a scale inside the car.

Preston was booked into the Plumas County Jail on possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance for sale and under the influence of a controlled substance.