The Salvation Army Extends Christmas Assistance Sign-Ups

The Salvation Army of Reno will extend its Christmas assistance registration to Friday, December 8. Washoe County residents can sign up at The Salvation Army Reno Corps (1931 Sutro St, Reno), weekdays from 8 AM to 4 PM.

“We’re extending our dates because we haven’t reached our threshold for the amount of families we can help,” said Major Charles Fowler, Salvation Army Washoe County Coordinator. “Our limit is around 1,000 families this Christmas season, so I think getting the word about the extra dates will help us get to that number.”

Individuals seeking Christmas assistance will need to bring:

• Personal identification

• Proof of Washoe County residence

• Proof of identification for each immediate family members receiving the assistance

• Proof of income

The Salvation Army of Reno will distribute food boxes and toys to the pre-registered families on December 16-20.

For any additional questions regarding the Christmas assistance program, call (775) 688-4555.

(The Salvation Army)