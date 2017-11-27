Sen. Franken: 'Embarrassed And Ashamed' After Misconduct Allegations

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he's "embarrassed and ashamed" amid sexual misconduct allegations, but says he plans to continue his work in Congress.

The Democrat says he'll return to work Monday after spending the holiday with his supportive wife and family. Franken missed votes after the first accusations were made public.

Three women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks during separate incidents at campaign events. A fourth woman says Franken forcibly kissed her on a USO tour.

In an interview aired by CBS Monday, Franken says: "I take thousands and thousands of pictures, sometimes in chaotic and crowded situations. I can't say I haven't done that. I'm very sorry if these women experienced that."

Franken added that he has to be "a lot more careful" when he meets someone: "I'm going to make sure that this does not happen again."

The Democrat told Minnesota Public Radio on Sunday that he's fully cooperating with a Senate ethics investigation after four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Franken sidestepped questions about whether the allegations would make him less effective in the Senate or become a distraction for key Democratic issues. Franken said only that "this will take some time" and that he's trying to "handle this in a way that adds to an important conversation." He says his goal also is "to be a better public servant and a better man."

He also says a photo showing him reaching out as to grope Los Angeles radio news anchor Leann Tweeden while she slept on a military aircraft was "inexcusable." He declined to explain the incident any further but says he's grateful Tweeden accepted his apology.

