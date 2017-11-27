Supreme Court Justices Reject Two Gun Rights Appeals

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says one teen has died following last month's rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road. Six other teens were injured in the same crash.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says one teen has died following last month's rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road. Six other teens were injured in the same crash.More >>
Our storm continues through the morning hours with valley rain and Sierra snow making travel difficult. We start to clear things out by Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures with highs only in the 40s.More >>
Our storm continues through the morning hours with valley rain and Sierra snow making travel difficult. We start to clear things out by Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures with highs only in the 40s.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump will not campaign for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before the Dec. 12 special election.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump will not campaign for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before the Dec. 12 special election.More >>
Internet shopping continues to grow more popular, and the Reno Police Department wants you to be aware of some online safety tips while shopping this holiday season.More >>
Internet shopping continues to grow more popular, and the Reno Police Department wants you to be aware of some online safety tips while shopping this holiday season.More >>
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from Maryland gun owners who challenged the state's assault weapons ban.More >>
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from Maryland gun owners who challenged the state's assault weapons ban.More >>
Our storm continues through the morning hours with valley rain and Sierra snow making travel difficult. We start to clear things out by Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures with highs only in the 40s.More >>
Our storm continues through the morning hours with valley rain and Sierra snow making travel difficult. We start to clear things out by Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures with highs only in the 40s.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vega Strip has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vega Strip has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >>
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a 57-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this week in Fernley.More >>
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a 57-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this week in Fernley.More >>
Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.More >>
Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.More >>
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from Maryland gun owners who challenged the state's assault weapons ban.More >>
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from Maryland gun owners who challenged the state's assault weapons ban.More >>